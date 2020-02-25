Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,171,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,138,973. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

