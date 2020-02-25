Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,357,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,042. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

