Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

COUP stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.90. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 11,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $366,006.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,152 shares of company stock worth $32,789,909 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their target price on Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.08.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

