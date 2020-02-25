Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra upped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

CVS traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,050,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,132. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.