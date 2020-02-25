Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Total were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. Total SA has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

