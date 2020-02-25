Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 14,163 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. 3,966,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,471. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.