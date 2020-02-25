Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 20,252 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,090 shares of company stock valued at $16,418,383. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.80. 5,654,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

