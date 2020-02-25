Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,104 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,117,971 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of COF traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,989. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $78.45 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.