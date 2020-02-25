Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 4,510 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,659,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,723,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,919,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $91.13. 1,748,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,279. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $83.95 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

