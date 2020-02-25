PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Down 5.3%

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.46 and last traded at $76.96, approximately 1,255,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 922,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PVH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 114,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PVH by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

