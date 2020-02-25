QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Down 5.2%

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.66, approximately 722,224 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 525,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $735.69 million, a PE ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,246 shares of company stock worth $3,572,058 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

