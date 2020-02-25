Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Down 5.2%

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.15, 502,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 678,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

