Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $12.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.67.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.
Raytheon Company Profile
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.