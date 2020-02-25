Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $12.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,566,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.67.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.