Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Trading Down 5.3%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.15, approximately 645,409 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 124,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,388 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 121,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter.

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

