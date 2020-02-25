Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of REXR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 455,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

