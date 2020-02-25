RLI Corp (RLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 20th

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.
Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. 3,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,486. RLI has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
