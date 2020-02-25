RLI Corp (RLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 20th

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 43 years. RLI has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. 3,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,486. RLI has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

