RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.62-1.77 for the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

RLJ traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,127. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

