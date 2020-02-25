Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Trading Down 5.7%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $53.46, 1,059,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 935,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

