Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Trading Down 5.7%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.38 and last traded at $53.46, 1,059,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 935,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Robert Half International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,601,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,197 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after acquiring an additional 125,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,470,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 377,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

