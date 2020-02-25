Ronald O. Perelman Purchases 1,250,000 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

vTv Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 1,073,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. vTv Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 25.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 47,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

