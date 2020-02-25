savedroid (SVD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $377.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One savedroid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network and HitBTC. savedroid has a market capitalization of $244,935.00 and $377.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00493298 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $598.11 or 0.06382647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00060650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026591 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010492 BTC.

savedroid Profile

SVD is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

