SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock remained flat at $$44.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

