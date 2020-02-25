Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.91 and last traded at $87.31, approximately 554,442 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 491,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Science Applications International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Science Applications International by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 890.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

