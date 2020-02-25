Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) CEO Buys $246,675.00 in Stock

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00.

SEE traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. 1,750,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

