Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Down 5.7%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.88, approximately 1,173,075 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 939,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,439.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Select Medical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 599,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

