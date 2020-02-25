Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Siemens will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

