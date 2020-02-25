Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIA. CIBC reduced their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.46.

Shares of TSE:SIA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.12. 172,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,330. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$17.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 907.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

