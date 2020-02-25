SparksPay Trading 31.4% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $5,297.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

