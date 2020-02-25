Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 5.4%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $59.22, approximately 2,008,322 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,534,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

