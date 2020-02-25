Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 5.4%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $59.22, approximately 2,008,322 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,534,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

