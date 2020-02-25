Spruce House Partnership Llc Buys 750,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of W traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. 3,062,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,072. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on W. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

