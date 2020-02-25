Strategy Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 12.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $360.09. 6,469,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.03 and its 200-day moving average is $310.60. The company has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

