Strategy Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 18.6% of Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 100,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 410,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after purchasing an additional 33,426 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $5,480,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 20,146 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,525 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,982. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

FB stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.77. 21,397,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,077,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

