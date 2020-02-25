Strategy Capital LLC Purchases 22,127 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 33.2% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategy Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Shopify worth $122,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.81.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $24.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,075. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.23 and a beta of 1.18. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

