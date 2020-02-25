Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

SPB stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.66. The company had a trading volume of 835,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,427. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.70.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.20.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.