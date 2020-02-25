Swarm Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Swarm has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $2,512.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.02754629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00132678 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

