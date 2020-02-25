Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.51 and last traded at $35.67, approximately 2,455,590 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,063,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $47,754,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,552,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

