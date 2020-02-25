TCW Group Inc. Sells 41,977 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,823,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,977 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $342,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

NYSE:V traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,521,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.56. The stock has a market cap of $409.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $10,283,105. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit