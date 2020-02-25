Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.75.

TECK.B traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

