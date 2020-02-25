Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.75.

TECK.B traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

