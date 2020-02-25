The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Down 5.3%

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.28, approximately 4,159,453 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,691,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,547.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

