The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.03, 500,298 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 196% from the average session volume of 169,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The Zweig Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 16.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

