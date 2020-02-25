TheStreet Downgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $54.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $117.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John C. Fortson purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,589 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.