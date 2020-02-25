TheStreet Upgrades Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,787.95 on Friday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,538.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,743.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

