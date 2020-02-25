TheStreet Upgrades Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SEB opened at $3,787.95 on Friday. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,538.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,743.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.
