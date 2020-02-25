TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s stock price was down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.99, approximately 1,207,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,460,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TiVo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. TiVo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TiVo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TiVo by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 86,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

