Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Trading Down 5.7%

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $44.29, approximately 3,124,648 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,194,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.