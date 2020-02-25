TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Shares Down 5.6%

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.08 and last traded at $114.01, 870,083 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 207% from the average session volume of 283,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

