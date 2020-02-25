TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Down 5.4%

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.94, approximately 3,055,448 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,850,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.
TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
