TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Shares Down 5.4%

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.94, approximately 3,055,448 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,850,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile (NYSE:TPH)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.