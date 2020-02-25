TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 246,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,924,000 after purchasing an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 133,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 45,462 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCBK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 99,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,218. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $41.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

