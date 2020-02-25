Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $3.77 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.77 million and $2,020.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.