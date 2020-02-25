Unobtanium Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $14.17 million and $191.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for $70.23 or 0.00749455 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,377.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.62 or 0.03794969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,754 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

