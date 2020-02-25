Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.84, approximately 1,767,334 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,580,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

