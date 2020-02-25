US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Insider Robert D. Pischke Purchases 14,016 Shares

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $71,341.44.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.04 million and a PE ratio of -63.62. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.
US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on USX. ValuEngine upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
